Man threatened in Dunedin home invasion

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Dunedin man was threatened with a weapon in a home invasion early this morning, police say.
Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers responded to reports of a home invasion a Kaikorai Valley Rd address about 1.25am today.
Two men reportedly forced entry by breaking a window and threatened the occupant with a weapon, Snr Sgt Lee said.
Both men fled before police were notified, allegedly taking money and electronics.
It was not clear what weapon was involved.
Inquiries were continuing and a scene guard was in place overnight, Sgt Lee said.