Thursday, 11 May 2023

Man threatened in Dunedin home invasion

    By Oscar Francis
    A Dunedin man was threatened with a weapon in a home invasion early this morning, police say.

    Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers responded to reports of a home invasion a Kaikorai Valley Rd address about 1.25am today.

    Two men reportedly forced entry by breaking a window and threatened the occupant with a weapon, Snr Sgt Lee said.

    Both men fled before police were notified, allegedly taking money and electronics.

    It was not clear what weapon was involved.

    Inquiries were continuing and a scene guard was in place overnight, Sgt Lee said.

     oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

