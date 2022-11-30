Man warned after taking money from bus: police

An intoxicated man has been warned after taking money from a bus driver during an altercation in South Dunedin, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Hillside Rd about 6pm yesterday.

An intoxicated man tried to get on a bus, but the bus driver declined to let him on. An argument ensued, and the man took $10.20 from the till, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Officers caught up with the man, who was given a warning.

The money was returned to the driver.

