Mum hit by car in Green Island road rage bust-up

A mother walking with her daughters had her phone slapped out of her hand and was hit by a car in a road rage clash near Green Island, police said.

Police said the 54-year-old victim and her two daughters were walking beside Green Island Bush Road when the drama unfolded.

The incident was sparked when the victim waved at the female driver of a speeding blue car to slow down, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

"The blue vehicle then pulled up aggressively towards her and a verbal argument ensued between her and the driver, a 43-year-old female.

"A small scuffle ensued. The driver slapped the victim's phone out of her hand.

"The victim was then hit by the vehicle when the driver was pulling out into the street," he said.

The driver had been charged with dangerous driving, assault and speaks threateningly and bailed to appear in court next week, Snr Sgt Bond said.