Notorious Dunedin rapist denied parole again

Joseph Lepper in 2014. PHOTO: STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

A rapist who tried to drag a woman into a van in central Dunedin will remain locked up until at least November next year.

Joseph Warren Lepper, 48, who is serving a term of preventive detention – an indefinite prison sentence - was declined parole at a hearing in June after the board heard he was currently undertaking specialist sex-offender treatment.

The Otago Corrections Facility inmate had previously been barred from the rehabilitation programme because of his behaviour in jail and his high-security status.

Panel convener Kathryn Snook noted Lepper’s security classification had been reduced to low in September but was elevated again only two months later after five misconducts and negative behaviour towards staff.

There had been another incident in January, the board heard, over which he faced an internal charge of behaving in an abusive and threatening manner.

In 2014, Lepper, who had a history of violence and sex crimes, was sentenced to preventive detention after an attempted abduction in Vogel St.

He and Zane Alexander McVeigh drove from Christchurch to commit the harrowing crime, the court heard at sentencing.

The woman fought off her assailants until nearby residents rushed in but she was left bruised and missing handfuls of hair.

The incident came only seven months after Lepper had been released from prison, having served a 10-year sentence for rape and unlawful sexual connection.

The prisoner had completed 15 sessions with a psychologist during his stay behind bars but had then disengaged, the Parole Board heard.

It was suggested he "may require a bespoke approach involving cultural and spiritual support and one-to-one treatment with a psychologist".

Despite Lepper shunning the treatment, the clinician had agreed to give him a second chance should he be motivated.

Ms Snook said the sex offender’s conduct had improved in recent months but he needed to show a sustained change in his ways.

"Mr Lepper needs to focus on maintaining stable behaviour so that his security classification reduces, which opens up other opportunities for him," she said.

Lepper will see the Parole Board next in November 2026.