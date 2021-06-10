One seriously hurt during alleged assault in Dunedin

Police and ambulance at an incident at Leckhampton Ct today. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A person has been taken to hospital in serious condition after an alleged assault in Dunedin.

Officers responded to reports of an assault at Leckhampton Ct about 11.30am, a police spokeswoman said.

Police were still at the scene, but there did not appear to be any arrests.

The victim and the alleged attacker appeared to know each other, she said.

St John communications adviser Gerard Campbell said one patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital in serious condition.

Police were still making inquires into the incident.