Partly burned-out overturned vehicle found in car park

REPORT: OSCAR FRANCIS / PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Emergency services were called after this overturned car was found in a Silverstream car park yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to reports of an overturned vehicle leaking fuel near Silverstream Valley Rd, close to Dunedin, about 11am.

No-one was with the car and it was unclear how long the vehicle had been there, the spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand station officer Aaron Collins, of Roslyn, said it appeared someone had tried to set the car alight but had been unsuccessful.

The car’s plates had been removed and it also appeared the car had been ransacked, he said.