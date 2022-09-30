Prison for assault on good Samaritan

A drunk Dunedin man who was refused service at a liquor store then punched a 72-year-old who tried to help him has been locked up.

Damien Tony Owens (29) appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday, just a fortnight after the incident.

He pleaded guilty to injuring by unlawful act and disorderly behaviour, and Judge Michael Turner sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment.

The court heard Owens entered a liquor store in Andersons Bay Rd on the afternoon of September 15 but was asked to leave by duty manager Chad Goodwin because of his intoxicated state.

He threatened to punch and spit at Mr Goodwin before staggering out of the premises.

In the car park, Owens fell over and was approached by Nick MacLean (72), who offered to lend him a hand.

Rather than gratitude, the defendant chose violence.

He punched Mr MacLean in the neck "with significant force" and advanced on two women nearby.

The good Samaritan tried to intervene but, still affected by the previous blow, lost consciousness and fell face-first on to the pavement.

It was particularly bad timing for Mr MacLean, who had recently been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for a neck injury.

He told the Otago Daily Times at the time the circumstances were not ideal but stressed he had "had a lot worse" in his time.

Owens left the victim on the ground and wandered into a business in Midland St.

Before he could cause any further damage, he was wrestled to the ground and restrained until police arrived.

Owens later told officers he had driven to the store from Green Island.

Counsel John Westgate said his client was "very remorseful" and accepted incarceration was the only possible outcome.

Owens was keen to enter a rehabilitative programme when he was released, he said.