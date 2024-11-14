Raids target Comancheros' drug network

The supply of methamphetamine into Dunedin and Invercargill has been ‘‘significantly disrupted’’ after police arrested five people as part of Operation Leith.

The operation was part of Operation Avon — the investigation into the drug supply activities of the Comancheros motorcycle gang.

Operation Leith was a joint investigation between the South Island National Organised Crime Group and the Dunedin and Invercargill Organised Crime Units, with support from numerous specialist squads, including the local Armed Offenders Squads.

Four men and a woman, aged from 35 to 63, have been arrested in a series of raids over the past three days.

The arrests bring the total number of people arrested and charged in relation to Operation Avon and Leith, to 31.

Acting Southern District Criminal Investigations manager Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said the five were not members of the Comancheros, but they allegedly played integral parts in the gang’s drug supply network.

They were facing charges of methamphetamine supply and participating in organised criminal group offences, she said.

Police also seized two homemade tasers and several electronic devices.

Det Insp Reeves said numerous reports indicated the supply of illicit drugs into Invercargill and Dunedin had been ‘‘significantly disrupted’’ by recent police enforcement.

‘‘Community members have approached our teams to express their praise for the recent arrests and results.

‘‘The termination of Operation Leith is a clear message to gang members, their associates and anyone dealing drugs in the Southern District, that we will track you down and hold you to account for your offending."