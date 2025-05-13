Further evidence before plea by attempted murder-accused

A Dunedin man accused of attempted murder will not enter pleas until further evidence is provided to his lawyer.

Shaun Michael Hartstone, 25, appeared before the High Court at Dunedin by video link from prison this morning facing the serious charge, along with counts of threatening to kill and resisting police.

The alleged incident took place on April 23.

Counsel Sarah Saunderson-Warner said she had received “very limited” evidential disclosure and there was further material that needed to be assessed before pleas were entered.

She also indicated Hartstone intended to apply for bail in the coming weeks.

The case will be called again in the High Court next month.