Monday, 4 July 2022

Rugby club trespassed after trying to light fire

    By Hamish MacLean
    A Dunedin rugby club, unhappy after being ejected from a Waikouaiti establishment, tried to light beer crates on fire in the parking lot, police say.

    Police were called to the Golden Fleece Hotel in Waikouaiti on Saturday about 11.50pm, after reports that customers had lit a fire in parking lot, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said

    It was unclear whether the rugby players were able to set the beer crates on fire, he said.

    There was no damage reported to the property.

    "They were a travelling rugby club," Snr Sgt Bond said.

    "So they were coming back from a game somewhere.

    "They jumped in a car and headed back to Dunedin, we stopped them and identified them all.

    "Because there was no damage, they have all just been trespassed from the hotel."

    hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz

     

