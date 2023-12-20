Scooter used to ward off drunk attack

A man used his scooter to fend off an unprovoked attack from two drunk men in a Dunedin park.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Pine Hill Rd near Woodhaugh Gardens at 2.15pm yesterday.

A 25-year-old man was riding a non-powered push scooter on the shared cycleway when he came across two men, a 32-year-old and a 40-year-old, blocking the path ahead.

The two men tried to intercept the scooter rider, who tried to avoid them, but they lashed out and started assaulting him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The victim ‘‘scootered on to the road’’ but was unable to to get away.

The 40-year-old allegedly punched the rider in the face as he tried to flee, while the 32-year-old grabbed him by his hood and dragged him backwards.

Snr Sgt Bond said the victim ‘‘picked up his scooter and swung at them to defend himself,’’ before he eventually scootered away, called police and headed to the police station.

Police found the men in an intoxicated state near the pool in Woodhaugh Gardens, speaking loudly and profanely while families and children were around.

The 32-year-old was charged with assault, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a pipe or utensils and possession of utensils for methamphetamine, while the 40-year-old was charged with assault, behaving threateningly, resisting police and offensive language and would appear in court tomorrow.

It was unclear why the men took exception to the victim as they appeared to be unknown to him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz