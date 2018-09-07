Search on after incident in Liberton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police descended on the Dunedin suburb of Liberton this evening after an apparent assault.
A police spokeswoman said they received a report shortly after 7pm of a man with a knife in Wilkinson St and a victim with a broken leg.
The alleged offender had not been apprehended and police were conducting area searches, she said.
There was a heavy police presence at the scene about 7.30pm and officers had called for an ambulance and a dog team.
A car was parked in the middle of the street as an agitated woman in the passenger seat remonstrated with police officers.