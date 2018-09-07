Search on after incident in Liberton

Police descended on the Dunedin suburb of Liberton this evening after an apparent assault.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report shortly after 7pm of a man with a knife in Wilkinson St and a victim with a broken leg.

The alleged offender had not been apprehended and police were conducting area searches, she said.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene about 7.30pm and officers had called for an ambulance and a dog team.

A car was parked in the middle of the street as an agitated woman in the passenger seat remonstrated with police officers.