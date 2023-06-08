Sentencing judge praises Right Track driving programme

A judge has been left "in awe of everyone involved" with a driving programme that has had a "profound and life-changing effect" on drink-drivers.

Yesterday the Dunedin District Court carried out sentencings for drink-driving offenders who had participated in The Right Track programme — an initiative designed to transform dangerous driving habits and reduce road fatalities.

The programme uses a wide range of facilitators to hammer home the dangers of drink-driving and relies on volunteers to run sessions.

With limited spaces available, Right Track referrals are aimed at those who often exhibit an escalating pattern of dangerous behaviour on New Zealand roads.

The court heard from many participants during sentencing, highlighting the positive influence the course had on their lives.

"I had many people telling me it’s amazing and it will literally change your life ... I didn’t believe them at first," Alfie Saunders (22) said.

"What I mainly took away from it is how little needs to happen for something to go horribly wrong. One wrong decision could mean the difference between life and death."

Many of the participants entered the programme as somewhat of a formality, but spoke of a quick turnaround in their attitude.

"I was so lucky that I got caught by police," Finau Fosita (19) said.

"I learned that one bad choice creates a ripple effect ... for not only myself but for others."

Another man admitted that when he had driven under the influence of alcohol, he felt "invincible" but the thought of repeating the behaviour made him feel physically sick.

"I am now in a position where I can assure you I am never going to drink and drive again," the man said.

The programme encouraged people to think harder about their drinking habits and employ three principles to avoid the temptation of getting behind the wheel after drinking: planning, communication and teamwork.

Overall, Judge David Robinson was pleased with the progress of the defendants who appeared before him, commending each participant for their commitment to the course which ran over a period of five to eight weeks — with nine sessions in total.

"What I need you to do is be an advocate for the cause. Tragedies can be prevented," Judge Robinson said.

One man told the court of his determination to "set a good example in the community" and another had gone from a participant in the programme, to being invited aboard as a mentor.

The Right Track programme has regional organising committees in Auckland, Waikato, Southland, Canterbury and Otago.

"I am in awe of everyone involved," the judge said.

erin.cox@odt.co.nz