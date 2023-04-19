Shotgun, drug gear found in car after random stop

A man was found with a double-barrel shotgun, drug gear and a baton in his car in Musselburgh last night, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers conducted a random stop on a vehicle in Musselburgh Rise about 11pm.

They noticed a baton on the back seat, prompting them to make a search of the vehicle, during which they found a double-barrel shotgun and six shell cartridges, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was arrested and would appear in court in relation to possession of an offensive weapon, the baton; unlawful possession of a firearm, the shotgun; and possession of methamphetamine utensils.