Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Shotgun, drug gear found in car after random stop

    By Titus Lambert-Lane
    A man was found with a double-barrel shotgun, drug gear and a baton in his car in Musselburgh last night, police say.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers conducted a random stop on a vehicle in Musselburgh Rise about 11pm.

    They noticed a baton on the back seat, prompting them to make a search of the vehicle, during which they found a double-barrel shotgun and six shell cartridges, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The man was arrested and would appear in court in relation to possession of an offensive weapon, the baton; unlawful possession of a firearm, the shotgun; and possession of methamphetamine utensils.

     

