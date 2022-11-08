Six Mazdas stolen in city

A woman who had a stolen Mazda Demio dumped on her driveway by a pair of youths says the incident was "pretty gutting".

The car theft was one incident in a citywide spree involving the theft of half a dozen vehicles, police say.

Mosgiel resident Megan Burbery said she discovered the stolen Mazda Demio blocking her driveway about 5am yesterday.

A neighbour had footage of it being it being dumped there by two boys about 11pm on Sunday, which had been passed to police.

After officers attended, Ms Burbery got the car started with a screwdriver and moved it off her driveway before it was towed. The ignition had been tampered with, she said.

She later learned it was stolen in Dunedin.

The incident was "pretty gutting", even though it was not her car that had been taken, she said.

"The kids need to learn," Ms Burbery said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said yesterday six Mazdas were stolen on Sunday night in and around Dunedin —

four Mazda Demios and two Mazda Familias.

Some were stolen from St Clair and St Kilda and four were stolen or dumped in Mosgiel, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police were investigating the matter and believed youths were involved, he said.

— Police said yesterday two youths were caught after setting fire to some beachside tussock in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to John Wilson Ocean Dr, near Lawyers Head, about 12.45am on Sunday.

Two youths were seen setting fire to tussocks by members of the public.

The youths ran off but were located and taken home, Snr Sgt Bond said.

St Kilda Station firefighters spent about 45 minutes at the scene, but no serious damage was reported.

