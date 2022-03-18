Speedsters, doughnutting driver nabbed

A number of Dunedin motorists have been called out by police for poor driving behaviour yesterday, including a doughnutting driver who had his car seized.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a vehicle was reported doing doughnuts in the intersection of Panmure Ave and Riselaw Rd by nearby residents, about 5pm.

The vehicle was being driven by a 22-year-old man who had earlier been reported tailgating and accelerating heavily on the Southern Motorway.

He was found at home in Mosgiel, along with his vehicle.

The driver admitted to offending when questioned by police.

However, he downplayed it, and as a result his vehicle was impounded.

He was summonsed to court for the sustained loss of traction, and infringements were issued for the tailgating incident, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Another motorist was reported for dangerous driving on State Highway 87 between Mosgiel and Outram, about 4.45pm.

The vehicle was being driven by a 39-year-old man, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police received two calls estimating the man was overtaking at speeds between 140-150kmh.

The vehicle was stopped outside the Outram Hotel as it was leaving and the driver was spoken to.

He recalled the probable incident he was reported for and stated the corner "snuck up on him quickly" when overtaking.

Instead of slowing and pulling back in, he accelerated heavily to get in front, Snr Sgt Bond said.

An infringement notice was issued for a dangerous passing manoeuvre.

In Broad Bay a 21-year-old male was driving his vehicle and crashed into a fence, about 12.15pm.

The driver and the occupants of the vehicle left the scene, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police were aware of the driver’s identity and were yet to speak to him about the crash.

In Lynn St a 67-year-old man was stung after he pulled out in front of a passing vehicle, hitting its left-rear side and causing minor to moderate damage to both vehicles, about 3.30pm.

An infringement notice would be issued, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Around 6.30pm on SH1 north of Dunedin a 56-year-old male was caught doing 146kmh as he went uphill, heading north between Pigeon Flat and Waitati.

A mandatory licence suspension was served on him for 28 days, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The driving offences and the St Patrick's Day festivities in the student quarter made for "a very busy day" for police, he said.