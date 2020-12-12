Saturday, 12 December 2020

Steering wheel lock wielded

    By Rob Kidd
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    An alleged drink-driver who pointed what was believed to be a firearm at people in the Octagon has been granted bail.

    Max Christopher Garden (25) appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday where court documents revealed the item he supposedly wielded was a steering-wheel lock.

    He was charged with driving with a breath-alcohol level of 600mcg — more than twice the legal limit — failing to stop for police, and presenting an object leading people to believe it was a firearm.

    The latter charge carries a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment.

    Garden’s appearance in court was brief after police consented to bail.

    No pleas were entered.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called at 9pm on Thursday, when members of the public in Dunedin’s Octagon reported what appeared to be someone pointing a gun at people.

    The vehicle was found by a police dog squad in George St, but it failed to stop and a low-speed pursuit

    followed.

    "The vehicle turned on to Bath St, which is currently closed for roadworks, and had nowhere else to go," acting Snr Sgt Bond said.

    Garden will appear again in court later this month.

    His bail conditions included: to live at a Dunedin address; 10pm-5am curfew; not to possess drugs; not to drive.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter