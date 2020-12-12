Steering wheel lock wielded

An alleged drink-driver who pointed what was believed to be a firearm at people in the Octagon has been granted bail.

Max Christopher Garden (25) appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday where court documents revealed the item he supposedly wielded was a steering-wheel lock.

He was charged with driving with a breath-alcohol level of 600mcg — more than twice the legal limit — failing to stop for police, and presenting an object leading people to believe it was a firearm.

The latter charge carries a maximum penalty of six months’ imprisonment.

Garden’s appearance in court was brief after police consented to bail.

No pleas were entered.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called at 9pm on Thursday, when members of the public in Dunedin’s Octagon reported what appeared to be someone pointing a gun at people.

The vehicle was found by a police dog squad in George St, but it failed to stop and a low-speed pursuit

followed.

"The vehicle turned on to Bath St, which is currently closed for roadworks, and had nowhere else to go," acting Snr Sgt Bond said.

Garden will appear again in court later this month.

His bail conditions included: to live at a Dunedin address; 10pm-5am curfew; not to possess drugs; not to drive.