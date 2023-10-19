Suppression orders in Dunedin family violence case

"Blanket suppression" orders have been made in the case of a Dunedin man on a family-violence charge.

The defendant's name, occupation, age and address were suppressed by Judge Dominic Flatley in the Dunedin District Court this morning at the request of both defence and Crown lawyers.

Similar non-publication orders were also made in respect of the complainant.

According to court documents, the man breached the protection order by engaging in family violence through psychological abuse.

However, counsel Deborah Henderson immediately entered a not-guilty plea and elected trial by judge alone.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of three years' imprisonment.

The defendant was remanded on bail and will appear in court again next week so his bail conditions can be further clarified.