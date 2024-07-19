Teens found with wallets filched from South D cars

Two Dunedin teens were found with a stash of wallets allegedly stolen from cars after being spotted inside a building after hours.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the Harriers Building at Tahuna Park in Andersons Bay at 8pm yesterday.

A member of the public had alerted police after spotting two people inside the building.

When officers arrived, they found two youths, aged 15 and 13 walking away from the area.

The pair had numerous stolen wallets and bank cards which inquiries showed were stolen from various vehicles in South Dunedin over the past few days, he said.

The teenagers were followed up with Youth Aid and property returned to their owners.

Snr Sgt Bond said some of the stolen property was taken from unlocked vehicles.

‘‘[This is] a reminder to ensure valuables are removed from vehicles when left unattended, and to lock vehicles as well.’’

