Teens leave dairy owner frustrated

The Jumbo Dairy in North Rd. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A dairy owner is frustrated a group of teens are unlikely to face meaningful consequences after an incident in North Dunedin at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a large group of 15 to 16-year-old school pupils congregated outside the North Dunedin Police Station, in North Rd, about 1am on Sunday.

Earlier, a large window was smashed at the Jumbo Dairy across the road and two 16-year-olds entered the shop, Snr Sgt Bond said.

About the same time, a large group of teens left a party further down the street.

"They’ve smashed up a bus shelter on North Rd and have been hanging around as a result of police dealing with the two kids who stole from the Jumbo Dairy," Snr Sgt Bond said.

"Their friends have come to their assistance.

"They’ve been intoxicated and assaultive towards police."

Snr Sgt Bond said the teens interfered with the arrests by obstructing and pushing officers.

"As a result, pepper spray was used on one youth, and a number of others were detained and taken home due to their ages and the time of the night."

Two 16-year-olds were arrested and referred to Youth Aid in relation to the alleged burglary of the dairy.

Jumbo Dairy manager Debbie Green said she arrived at the shop about 1.50am after being notified by police.

A shelf of milkshake syrups had been knocked over and all the shop’s ice cream had to be thrown out because it may have been contaminated by broken glass.

It had taken about five hours to clean up and the shop would be out of pocket by $1000 — its insurance excess.

Vapes worth about $20 had been taken, she said.

She was pleased officers had responded so quickly, and more teens had not entered the shop.

However, she also felt angry at the apparent lack of meaningful consequences for those involved.

Although police knew the teens involved, because the offenders were under 18 years old, there was nothing they could do, Ms Green said.

"The police are saying their hands are tied — you’ve got to go easy on them because they might become future life criminals," she said.

She had no message for the teens as "they couldn’t give a s... anyways", although she was optimistic they might change their ways and one day be remorseful.