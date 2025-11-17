Pair lured Dunedin teen to assault: police

Photo: Getty Images

Two Dunedin boys allegedly lured a teenager to a secluded spot by posing as a girl on social media to rob and assault him.

The pair, aged 15 and 16-years-old, were located by police on Friday afternoon after leaving the victim to be taken to hospital with swelling to the head, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

A week earlier, the pair created a fake social media account where they posed as a girl and began messaging the victim, he said.

After exchanging messages, they convinced their victim to meet in person in Dunedin.

The victim went, expecting to meet the girl. Instead the two boys showed up and began to assault him, it is alleged.

They punched and kicked him multiple times in the head and upper body, then stole his phone before fleeing the scene, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The victim was taken to Dunedin Hospital with severe swelling to his face, limbs and head.

After a police investigation, the two teenagers were located by police and arrested on Friday.

The 15-year-old was charged with injuring with intent to injure and aggravated robbery, and the 16-year-old was charged with threats to kill, injuring with intent to injure and aggravated robbery.

Both would appear in Dunedin Youth Court on November 20.

