Theft charges laid

A Dunedin man is facing charges after an alleged stealing spree where more than $2100 of items were taken from Dunedin retailers.

Jake James Devereux (29) appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday charged with six counts of theft from various retailers around the city, including allegedly taking more than $1300 of hardware from Mitre 10.

Clothing worth $400 was also allegedly stolen from two retailers.

Judge David Robinson declined bail for Devereux, who will appear again in April.