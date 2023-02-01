Thief attacks man in Dunedin supermarket carpark

Police are searching for a man who pulled into the parking lot of a Dunedin supermarket in a vehicle with stolen plates, smashed the window of a car and punched the owner in the face.

The event unfolded at 1.15pm yesterday when the man arrived in the Countdown Dunedin Central car park in a silver four wheel drive with stolen plates, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The man left the vehicle and tried to get another vehicle which was locked.

He then smashed a window to get inside and grabbed a radar detector.

When the vehicle's owner tried to intervene the offender punched him in the face, then got back into his four wheel drive and drove off.

Numerous witnesses saw the event unfold and had been spoken to by police, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police had been given a photo of the offender by a member of the public and were following positive lines of inquiry.

The victim did not need medical attention.