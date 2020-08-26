Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Trading places: Mid-drive swap almost ends in disaster

    By Daisy Hudson
    A driver and passenger who decided to swap seats mid-travel nearly caused a crash on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police received reports of a vehicle speeding and tailgating on the motorway at 6.35pm yesterday.

    As the vehicle turned off the motorway on to Anderson’s Bay Rd, the driver and passenger swapped places mid travel, almost colliding with another vehicle.

    It turned out the 20-year-old male driver was forbidden to drive, so the vehicle was impounded.

    Police were also called to Strathallan St at 5.47pm after a 21-year-old male driver veered his car into the rear of a parked vehicle after taking his eyes off the road. There were no injuries, and inquiries were continuing.
     

