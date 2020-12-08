Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Trial date set for St Clair murder accused

    By Rob Kidd
    John Kenneth Collins. Photo: ODT files
    The trial for a man accused of murder in the Dunedin suburb of St Clair has been set for February.

    John Kenneth Collins (38) appeared in the High Court at Dunedin this morning after pleading not guilty to the murder of Brent Andrew Bacon.

    The 45-year-old victim's body was found at a rural location north of Waitati on February 18 last year, which led police to a crime scene in Lock St, St Clair.

    Mr Collins admitted taking Mr Bacon's blue Toyota people mover on February 5 that year.

    It was later found in Picton.

    The defendant would remain in custody until next year's trial.

     

     

