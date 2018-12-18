Trolley-load theft thwarted as burglaries spike

A man was caught attempting to roll out from a Dunedin Warehouse without paying for a trolley-load of goods, as reports of theft and burglary in the city spike in the lead-up to Christmas.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the man was caught yesterday as he tried to leave the Maclaggan St Warehouse branch with a trolley load of items he hadn't paid for.

That same day, two female youths were nabbed trying to take more than $100 worth of items from the George St Farmers, across the road from the Dunedin Police Station, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

Up the hill in Brockville yesterday, an 18-year-old man was arrested after breaking into cars and now faces a slew of dishonesty charges including burglary and thefts from vehicles.

Also reported yesterday was the theft of cash from three vehicles in Anderson Bay.

Back in town, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said a house was broken into in Lees St, and a laptop, tablet and camera were taken.

Police were following a positive line of inquiry based on items left at the scene by the alleged offender.

*A 56-year-old man who crashed his car into two vehicles in Taieri Rd will be facing criminal charges after blowing 745mcg per litre of breath, nearly three times the limit.

