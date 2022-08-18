Unity Park death: TV show to reveal more info

Police at the scene of the death in Mornington in July. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Dunedin police investigating the violent death of man at Unity Park will reveal more information about the case on a TV programme tonight.

Emergency services were called about 7.30pm on July 21 this year after Mornington resident Sean Buis was fatally struck in Eglinton Rd.

The vehicle then left the scene, police say.

Just after 10pm, it was confirmed that the 28-year-old had died.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

Police investigators at Unity Park in July. Photo: Peter McIntosh

They will release further information on Ten 7 Aotearoa, which screens tonight on TVNZ 2 at 8.40pm or TVNZ 2 +1 at 9.40pm.

Information about the case will also be posted on the Ten 7 Aotearoa and Southern District Police Facebook pages after the programme airs.

People who have any information that could help the investigation team are asked to call the Ten 7 information line on 0800 107 4636.