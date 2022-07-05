Woman on cat food run twice legal limit: police

A woman on her way to get cat food and stopped at a checkpoint was found to be be more than twice the legal limit, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers stopped more than 600 people at a drink-drive checkpoint in Quarry Rd, Mosgiel, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm yesterday.

Of the drivers tested, more than 15 had alcohol on their breath, which was disappointing, he said.

One was a 33-year-old woman who told police she had been to the supermarket to buy food for hungry cats.

However, the woman said she had forgotten to get the cat food, Snr Sgt Bond said.

She recorded a breath alcohol reading of 686mcg and elected to take an evidential blood sample.

Her licence has been suspended for 28 days.

Meanwhile, a man who recorded a breath alcohol level of 321mcg was ticketed and forbidden to drive for 12 hours, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The legal breath alcohol limit for adult drivers is 250mcg.

