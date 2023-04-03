Woman charged with 12 shoplifting, fraud offences

Police have charged a woman in relation to 12 shoplifting and fraud offences in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers arrested a 37-year-old woman in High St in relation to an outstanding warrant to arrest on Saturday afternoon.

The woman was charged with ten counts of shoplifting and two counts of fraud via Facebook, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The stolen goods were valued at more than $3,500 and consisted of supermarket goods, electronics and tools, he said.

She is scheduled to appear in court this morning.

