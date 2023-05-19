Woman in court on murder charge after Dunedin death

A 60-year-old Dunedin woman charged with murder following a sudden death last night will have her identity kept under wraps.

She appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning before Community Magistrate Sally O’Brien where no plea was entered and bail was not sought.

Both the names of the defendant and the deceased were suppressed.

The case will come before the High Court again next month

Police said they were called to a Tainui address at around 5.20pm yesterday, where a man was found dead.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said the defendant was taken into custody at the address and they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the death.

"We know that this tragic event has shaken the community and Police and Victim Support will be working closely to offer support for all involved," Det Snr Sgt Leigh said.

There would be an increased police presence in the area while investigations continued.

A neighbour told the Otago Daily Times he saw a woman wearing Ugg boots being led away by police.

He believed the couple in the house had moved in at the start of the year.

Police had initially been armed with rifles, the neighbour said.

A St John first response vehicle had attended briefly, they said.

