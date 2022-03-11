Friday, 11 March 2022

Woman crashes car after drinking at BYO

    By Oscar Francis
    An early morning crash after a boozy BYO has sparked a reminder from Dunedin police to avoid drinking and driving.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 21-year-old woman who had been at a BYO earlier in the evening was driving home to Oamaru from Dunedin on the Northern Motorway.

    She clipped the left-hand barrier and crashed about 1.45am, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The front tyre came off with the force of the impact and ended up in the other lane.

    When breath tested by police, the driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 562mcg and received a court date, he said.

    The incident served as a reminder not to drink and drive.

    It was especially concerning given the long distance the driver was intending to travel, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

