Friday, 2 October 2020

10.20 am

Woman seen drinking wine while driving Portobello Rd

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A woman spotted swigging from a bottle of wine while driving along a busy Dunedin road has been charged.

    The 48-year-old was seen by a member of the public drinking from the bottle while driving along Portobello Rd at 9.50am yesterday, Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

    Police caught up with the woman in town, where she recorded an excess breath alcohol level of 202mcg. She was on a zero alcohol licence.

    She has been charged with drink driving and will appear in court on Tuesday.

    Police also caught another drink driver at 1am this morning.

    The 61-year-old man was pulled over in Prince Albert Rd at 1am, and recorded 600mcg. 

     

