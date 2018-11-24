Crises made Bidrose stronger

Dunedin City Council chief executive Dr Sue Bidrose celebrated her fifth year in the job, and her 57th birthday, yesterday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Dunedin City Council chief executive Sue Bidrose says a trial by fire has made her a better leader.

Yesterday she marked five years as the organisation’s first female chief executive on the same day she also celebrated her 57th birthday.

And, after recently having her contract extended by two years, Dr Bidrose told the Otago Daily Times she was still enjoying the challenge.

"I love Dunedin and I love seeing the council function so much better, because I know that means the city functions so much better."

But, even as the city hums with new arrivals, big concerts and soaring property values, Dr Bidrose said it was some of her earliest challenges that provided the catalyst for change.

In 2014, just months into her new role, she faced the $1.5 million Citifleet vehicle fraud, which claimed the life of one council employee at the centre of the fraud and cost six others their jobs.

Dr Bidrose said the fallout had been "horrible" for all involved, but also galvanised her to make the necessary changes.

"It really hit home — when things go wrong, they go really badly wrong, and that’s why we need to make sure things don’t go wrong ... to keep all of our own people safe.

"In my gut, I knew it was critical we got this right."

However, it was not the only trial, as the council was battered by criticism for everything from botched cycleways to failings highlighted by the 2015 South Dunedin flood.

Even forcing through the necessary changes prompted complaints of a "culture of fear" within the organisation, and a period of austerity while paying down debt had contributed to a wider backlog of delayed infrastructure investment.

But, five years on, Dr Bidrose is "100%" confident the council has turned a corner after learning the painful lessons of the past.

"There’s no doubt in my mind that we are an organisation that is going from strength to strength. That doesn’t mean we don’t make mistakes, because everyone who works here is just a person.

"But ... [they] are a person trying their damndest to do a good job."

The results were seen in different ways, from the comprehensive response to recent flooding events to accelerating infrastructure investment, and rates which remained among the lowest in the country.

The arrival of 1900 new residents in the year to June had also pushed the city’s population past 130,000 for the first time — the fastest growth rate since the 1800s, aside from two "blips" after the two world wars, she said.

"It feels like the city is really humming."

And Dr Bidrose believes she has become a better leader, despite the long hours and new skills demanded by the all-consuming role.

A new focus on personal fitness had helped, although that was not without its own hiccups.

Earlier this year, Dr Bidrose had been returning from China when she collapsed in Hong Kong airport.

She quickly found herself surrounded by airport medical staff wearing haz-mat suits, apparently fearing she had contracted bird flu, but her illness was diagnosed as gallstones linked to her weight loss.

Dr Bidrose has bounced back and says she is now a "lean running machine" looking forward to the future.

"I put in long hours and that takes its toll on you. If you’re not fit and healthy, that’s harder.

"I want to keep doing my job [well]. That’s part of being a good public servant."