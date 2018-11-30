Cycleway roadworks gridlock central city

traffic_291118.jpg A motorcyclist threads his way between static lines of traffic in Crawford St, Dunedin, yesterday morning. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

The NZ Transport Agency is trying to help after frustrated drivers languished in their cars as central Dunedin traffic ground to a halt yesterday, amid traffic jams stretching more than half a kilometre.

AA Otago District Council chairman Malcolm Budd said the AA was "concerned" about the situation, empathised with drivers caught in the traffic jams, and was continuing to liaise closely with NZTA and the Dunedin City Council.

One motorist on the northbound one-way street system shortly after 1pm yesterday took at least 10 minutes to travel from just south of Queen's Gardens to the Dunedin Railway Station area, amid extensive traffic jams.

Construction of concrete-protected cycle lanes is under way, and traffic flows were narrowed in the area north of the Leviathan Hotel.

At some earlier intersections, traffic could not advance, despite lights turning green, because banked-up cars meant no space was available on the other side of the intersection in the next block.

At one stage, about 1.15pm, a northbound motorist drove through a red light at the bottom of Burlington St, either through frustration or disorientation, after the lengthy delays.

Dunedin Taxis manager Simone Green said the firm's drivers were remaining patient as it became increasingly hard to move around the central city in worsening traffic jams over the past couple of weeks.

"The whole situation has become quite frustrating," Ms Green added.

"It's a reality, it's happening, we can't do anything about it," she said.

Inner-city traffic volumes had risen since November 2016, but in recent weeks the situation had become much worse, and about noon yesterday it took her about 35 minutes to drive from Mornington to Leith St, almost three times the usual travel time, Ms Green said.

Most passengers were understanding, but she urged people ringing a taxi to travel to an appointment to allow much more than the usual travel time, given the traffic conditions. It was better to arrive early, she said.

"We've still got the same number of cars but they're getting stuck in traffic," she said.

NZ Transport Agency journey manager Peter Brown said the contracting crew would "do their best" to maintain two lanes northbound on SH1 through Dunedin beyond the Leviathan Hotel in coming days.

Bus stops north of this area had restricted options yesterday.

"We are looking at ways to ensure traffic keeps moving without the congestion experienced today, but we encourage people to take other routes if they can as this work will reduce the number of lanes available as it moves north, block by block," he said.

"Thanks to everyone for their patience while this last stage of work is under way."

He acknowledged there had been "lengthy delays" on State Highway 1, from "installing the last stages of the new cycleway".

"We are sorry that people experienced delays," he said.

NZTA had asked the cycleway crew to try to ensure two lanes were available whenever they could manage it safely while this stage of construction was under way, he said.