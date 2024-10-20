Cyclist falls into harbour at Portobello

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police responded to a report of a cyclist falling from their bike off Portobello Rd and into Otago Harbour.
The man is believed to be in his seventies, and was wearing a blue Eurobike top and a bright orange helmet.
A police spokesman said the incident happened near Seaton Rd about 3.30pm.
A Hato Hone St John ambulance and first response unit, and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliance are in attendance.
Inquiries are ongoing and further information will be released when police are in a position to do so.
— If this is your family member and they have not returned home please call Police on 111 and reference event number: P060346644.