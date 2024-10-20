Cyclist dies after falling into harbour at Portobello

Police attend an incident involving a cyclist on Portobello Rd this afternoon. Photo: Linda Robertson

A Dunedin cyclist was killed today after falling three metres off the Portobello Rd cycleway into Otago Harbour.

A police spokesman said he was found dead near the intersection of Seaton Rd, in Portobello, at about 3.30pm.

At the time, the tide had started to come in and the stoney beach was only covered in shallow water.

Police initially had difficulty identifying the rider and were forced to make an appeal online to locate the man’s family.

They described him as being in his seventies, wearing a blue Eurobike top and a bright orange helmet.

Police eventually managed to track down a family member.

A Hato Hone St John ambulance and first response unit, and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliance also attended the scene.

The police spokesman said inquiries into the cause of the crash were ongoing and police were not ruling out a medical event.

"His cause of death will have to be determined by a post mortem."

He said the case may be referred to the coroner.

