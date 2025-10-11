Casting votes from your car

Last-minute drive-by voting in Dunedin's Octagon was a popular option for many in the city this morning.

Voting in this year’s local body election’s closed at noon and officials in the city were hoping for a last-minute surge in votes as returns trail previous elections.

The council ran "drive and drop" voting service in the Octagon from 9am until noon.

Preliminary results from across the South will be on the Otago Daily Times website today.