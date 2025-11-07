Chairs of boards chosen

Dunedin City Council’s community boards have decided on the people who will chair their meetings.

Rebecca Shepherd has been appointed Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board chairwoman and Andrew Sutton is deputy chairman.

Jarrod Hodson will be the West Harbour Community Board chairman and Barbara Olah the deputy chairwoman.

The Strath Taieri Community Board will be chaired by Terina Geddes and the deputy chairman is Ken Bain.

Three community boards retained the same person as chairman as the previous term.

Alasdair Morrison will continue to chair the Waikouaiti Coast board, Paul Pope will continue in the role on the Otago Peninsula and Paul Weir has remained chairman for the Saddle Hill board.

The deputies for each of these boards will be Anna Knight (Waikouaiti Coast), Hoani Langsbury (Otago Peninsula) and Tracey Boereboom (Saddle Hill).

Each of the community boards had their first meeting of the term this week. — Allied Media