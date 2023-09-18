Farmers block to close to traffic until end of October

The Farmers block of George St in Dunedin is to remain closed to traffic until the end of next month, as work is carried out on stormwater pipe connections.

The closure began this morning and nearby Filleul St is down to one-way traffic, flowing south, in the stretch between St Andrew St and Moray Pl.

Image: DCC

In a Facebook post, the Dunedin City Council said the changes enabled the connection of the two ends of new stormwater pipes in St Andrew St across George St, and for connection of new stormwater pipes at the intersection of St Andrew St and Filleul St.

"Pedestrian access remains and parking is available nearby."

The pipes were the largest to be installed as part of an upgrade of the retail area and they would significantly reduce the risk of flooding, the council said.