Further delays to South D library, community centre

The decision to paint the exterior of the building at the future site of the South Dunedin library was made before the DCC received new information that showed demolition and a new build was the most cost-effective option. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Building the planned South Dunedin library and community complex appears to have been delayed further.

Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham said in August last year demolition at the corner of King Edward St and Macandrew Rd would wait until a tenant had moved, likely about May this year.

However, efforts to help the Community Care Trust find a new premises in South Dunedin have not achieved the desired result, the council has disclosed.

The trust supports adults and young people with intellectual disabilities and people with autistic spectrum disorders in Otago and Southland.

The council hopes the trust will be able to stay in Dunedin.

More than $10 million of work planned to construct the complex at the site could be deferred until after the 2023-24 financial year.

The council had previously intended to press ahead with demolition last winter.

It had promoted a completion date of the 2023-24 financial year for the centre and in August Ms Graham shifted the expectation for a possible opening date to "at some stage" in 2024.

While construction has been delayed, all planning and design work will be completed so demolition and construction can begin immediately following cessation of the lease, the council has said.

The tenancy is in place until January 2025.

The council bought the site in March 2019, carried out painting there and then discovered starting afresh was much more cost-effective than using the existing buildings.

The single-storey complex is to include a library, customer service space, meeting rooms, an IT learning centre and recording studio.

Major tenants Para Rubber and Veggie Boys left in 2020.

The former Veggie Boys part of the building will be made available for community use and the extended space is being managed by the South Dunedin Community Network.