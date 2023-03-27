Groyne trial 'dead in the water'

The original St Clair groyne was washed away with the final pole disappearing last year. Photo: ODT files

Momentum for getting a trial groyne built at St Clair Beach in Dunedin has hit the rocks.

Rather than immediately proceed with seeking a resource consent to reinstate a timber groyne in the hope it might build up the beach, the Dunedin City Council decided today to "continue with technical investigations".

The move was led by Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, who continued to argue for a groyne at the same time as promoting a motion that stopped short of committing the council to action to make it happen.

The possibility of a groyne now looks set to be a key matter for debate before the council’s 2024-34 long-term plan is adopted next year.

Thousands of people have previously expressed support for reinstating the line or lines of poles that historically had been a feature at the beach.

However, there was some concern among councillors efforts to reinstate a groyne could be out of kilter with a holistic programme for managing the coastal environment, and priorities might be skewed.

A continuing quest for more information about coastal management approaches attracted a consensus of support and no councillor voted against the resolution, which passed on an oral vote.

Pressing ahead with getting consent for and constructing a trial groyne was labelled in a council staff report as option one and was expected to cost about $500,000.

Cr Steve Walker said he was glad this was not being pursued.

"I’m delighted option one is dead in the water," Cr Walker said.

Council staff presented option two — continuing with technical investigations of a groyne or groynes and other coastal management options identified in the St Clair to St Kilda coastal plan — as amounting to the status quo.

The resolution passed by the council was similar to the second option, adding that a groyne or groynes could be of any form and that staff would report back on groynes and other options for the 2024-34 long-term plan.

Mr Radich said he looked forward to this report.

The council might as well apply to construct the most efficacious groyne possible, he said.

A majority of councillors had previously attempted to get permission to reinstate a groyne without getting a resource consent, but the Otago Regional Council did not allow this.

Cr Brent Weatherall encouraged the city council to "go forward towards a successful outcome".

Cr Lee Vandervis felt the council was probably now taking an "unnecessary step".

"I can vote for it, but sadly."

