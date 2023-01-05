Laser light show safer option: council

The New Year's Eve laser light display in the Octagon was criticised for being "disappointing" and "boring". Photo: Gregor Richardson

Fears fireworks could spark a blaze at the Civic Centre and Municipal Chambers, now being redeveloped, were the cause of New Year’s Eve’s "pathetic" laser light show in Dunedin.

The laser light display at the Octagon on New Year’s Eve has been criticised by the public for being "disappointing" and "boring".

Cr Lee Vandervis publicly denounced the show, calling it a "pathetic waste of money".

The cost of this year’s show was not available yesterday, but a Dunedin City Council spokesman said it was expected to be similar to the $12,000 fireworks display held on New Year’s Eve in 2020.

He said the light show replaced fireworks because the Civic Centre building and Municipal Chambers were being redeveloped and the council wanted to avoid any possible fire risk to building materials.

It had received both positive and negative feedback about the laser light show, he said.

It would review arrangements for next year and make improvements where possible.

Public feedback would be considered as part the that review, he said.

The laser shows had previously proven popular as part of Chinese New Year celebrations in Dunedin.

