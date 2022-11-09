Lower speed limits near schools backed

Photo: ODT Files

Safety should be top of mind when the public has its say about traffic speed limits in Dunedin, a city councillor says.

The city’s draft interim plan for implementing a national drive to reduce speed limits outside schools was discussed by the Dunedin City Council yesterday and approved for public consultation.

It features a list of areas that would have permanent 30kmh zones and others that would have variable limits that apply to school pick-up and drop-off times.

Cr Steve Walker drew attention to data that showed for pedestrians and cyclists a crash at 30kmh was nearly always survivable, but a crash at 50kmh almost always resulted in death or serious injury.

A little extra driving time was worth it for prevention of loss of life, he said.

Councillors yesterday endorsed lower speed limits outside schools, but some were less comfortable about any broader logic lower limits were always safer.

Cr Lee Vandervis highlighted frustration that could occur for motorists if the mentality was applied to the open road.

Cr Carmen Houlahan indicated she was unconvinced about permanent speed reductions in "normal areas".

Part of the council’s proposal is to have a 30kmh limit at what it has called urban centres in Caversham, Mornington and Maori Hill and in the tertiary education precinct.

A public consultation period is open from next Monday until December 9.

A public hearing could be held in February.