Payment extension after rates bills arrive late

Photo: ODT Files

A two-week payment extension will be offered to Dunedin City Council ratepayers whose rates bills did not arrive on time.

"We are aware some customers have been experiencing delays receiving their latest rates invoices, due to unavoidable staffing issues faced by our provider," a council spokesman said.

"We don’t yet know how widespread the delays are, but we will be working with DX Mail to better understand the issue.

"We apologise for the inconvenience, but we can reassure residents we will be offering 14-day payment extensions."

Wakari resident Graeme Brown said his bill arrived at his property on Monday, just a few days ahead of the due date for payment, Friday.

A similar delay happened to him, and other ratepayers, a year ago.

Penalty fees would normally apply after the due date.

The council’s spokesman said ratepayers could ring the council to discuss the situation.

"We also offer alternative payment options, such as direct debit".