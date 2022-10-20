Radich announces senior council roles

Dunedin mayor-elect Jules Radich has revealed his line-up for senior posts at the city council and outspoken councillor Lee Vandervis has been assigned a role.

Cr Vandervis, previously overlooked for prominent roles, will chair the finance and council-controlled organisations committee.

Other notable features of the line-up include new deputy mayor Sophie Barker chairing a new strategy and engagement committee, Cr Jim O’Malley being retained as infrastructure services chairman and the lack of a key role for senior councillor David Benson-Pope.

Steve Walker was also absent from a list of councillors set to chair committees, or deputise.

Mr Radich said all councillors were offered roles and nearly all accepted.

"There is an enormous amount of experience, talent and skill around the new council table," Mr Radich said.

"My goal is to create an environment where all councillors’ skills and strengths are harnessed and their voices heard, and to lead a united council for the benefit of the city."

Mr Radich rejigged the committee structure so that it would align with council staffing.

Cr Vandervis has often been critical of the performance of council-owned companies and he has consistently raised concerns about council debt.

Mr Radich suggested some past conduct issues for Cr Vandervis had flowed from frustration.

He could be an astute commentator with constructive ideas, Mr Radich said.

The finance and council-controlled organisations committee was chaired in the past term by Mike Lord, who did not seek re-election.

The Kati Huirapa ki Puketeraki and Otakou runanga look set to be asked to identify representatives to be on the infrastructure services, and strategy and engagement committees.

Cr Benson-Pope had chaired the now-defunct planning and environment committee.

Appointments

Strategy and engagement: chairwoman Cr Sophie Barker, deputy Cr Kevin Gilbert.

Infrastructure services: chairman Cr Jim O’Malley, deputy Cr Brent Weatherall.

Finance and CCOs: chairman Cr Lee Vandervis, deputy Cr Cherry Lucas.

Community services: chairwoman Cr Marie Laufiso, deputy Cr Mandy Mayhem.

Economic development: chairman Cr Andrew Whiley, deputy Cr Christine Garey.

Customer and regulatory: chairman Cr Carmen Houlahan, deputy Cr Andrew Whiley.

Civic affairs: chairman Cr Bill Acklin, deputy Cr Marie Laufiso.

