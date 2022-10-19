Vandervis given chairman role in council

Outspoken Dunedin councillor Lee Vandervis is to be given a post of responsibility for the next term.

Lee Vandervis

Cr Vandervis, previously overlooked for prominent chairmanship roles, will chair the finance and council-controlled organisations committee.

The committee was chaired by Cr Mike Lord in the past term, but he did not seek re-election this year.

The allocation of roles under mayor-elect Jules Radich is detailed in the agenda for the inaugural meeting for the council, to be held on Wednesday next week.

Cr Vandervis has often been critical of the performance of council-owned companies.

He has also consistently raised concerns about council debt, as well as group debt, which includes the debt of council-owned companies.

Cr Jim O'Malley will again chair the infrastructure services committee.

A list of prospective chair and deputy-chair positions does not include a role being assigned to Cr David Benson-Pope.

Cr Benson-Pope chaired the planning and environment committee in the past term.

Also absent from the list is Cr Steve Walker.

A civic committee will be chaired by Bill Acklin, community services is to be chaired by Cr Marie Laufiso, a customer and regulatory committee will be led by Cr Carmen Houlahan and economic development will be looked after by Cr Andrew Whiley.

New deputy mayor Sophie Barker is to chair a strategy and engagement committee.

Deputy-chairing positions have been assigned to Crs Laufiso (civic), Whiley (customer and regulatory), Mandy Mayhem-Bullock (community services), former deputy mayor Christine Garey (economic development), Kevin Gilbert (strategy and engagement), Brent Weatherall (infrastructure services) and Cherry Lucas (finance and council-controlled organisations).

The Kāti Huirapa ki Puketeraki Rūnaka and Ōtākou Rūnaka look set to be asked to identify representatives to be on the infrastructure services, and strategy and engagement committees.

Cr Laufiso is also set to chair the grants subcommittee.

Mr Radich said all councillors were offered roles, either to chair council committees or deputise, and nearly all accepted.

"There is an enormous amount of experience, talent and skill around the new council table," Mr Radich said.

"My goal is to create an environment where all councillors’ skills and strengths are harnessed and their voices heard, and to lead a united council for the benefit of the city."