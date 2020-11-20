Railway station to undergo million-dollar maintenance

The Dunedin Railway Station. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A million-dollar upgrade to Dunedin's Railway Station will begin next week.

Dunedin City Council property services group manager Dave Bainbridge-Zafar said while the 114-year-old railway station was listed as a Category 1 historic place had been maintained over the years, the exterior needed significant work due to its age and associated deterioration.

Due to the size of the building and because repairs require specialist work, work will be undertaken in three stages, he said.

“Work includes waterproofing, repairs to parts of the roof, exterior walls, ornate fixtures and stonework.

"While this work is happening, that part of the building will be covered by scaffolding and a tent covering the roof to protect it from the elements.”

The first stage of repairs, at the northern end of the building, is expected to be completed in mid-2021.

The cost was likely to be about $1 million for the first stage, Mr Bainbridge-Zafar said.

"The work will have some impact for the Otago Farmers Market, but we’ve worked with organisers to minimise this."

After repairs are completed it would be 30 years before significant maintenance work is required again, although minor maintenance will still be needed at times, he said.