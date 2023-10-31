Residents appeal to DCC over dust suppression

Residents of Islay St, in Glenleith, Dunedin, (from left) Glenn Standring, Annette Bellugue and Shirley Bellugue want the Dunedin City Council to fully fund suppression of dust from the suburban gravel road.

The council decided earlier this year the cost of dust suppression through oils or Otta sealing should be split 50-50 between homeowners, who directly benefited, andratepayers in general.

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Mr Standring told the council yesterday the change in policy seemed to be aimed at rural properties, but Islay St was a suburban street and he estimated 95% of traffic on it was not from the street’s residents.

"In essence, it’s become a city bypass," Mr Standring said.

A petition had been signed by more than 50 people directly affected by the policy change, he said.

The shift to partial user pays was brought in amid rising costs for suppressing dust.

Mr Standring said there was meant to be nuance in applying the policy. In the case of Islay St, such activity was "basically public maintenance".