Team Dunedin wants review of George St project

Calling for a review of the George St revamp in Dunedin are Lynnette Scott and Jules Radich, from the Team Dunedin ticket in the city council election. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The Team Dunedin ticket in the city council election is calling for a review of the George St revamp, while work on the makeover continues.

Dunedin councillor and mayoral candidate Jules Radich yesterday confirmed the group wanted a review of the project and that this should include the feasibility of retaining two-way traffic.

The Dunedin City Council last year voted for a one-way design and much of the planned work in the first block, between Moray Pl and St Andrew St, has been carried out.

Converting the street to one-way traffic has been among the most contentious council issues this term.

The vote passed 9-5 last September and councillors who supported the plan said it would bring vibrancy to the city centre and make it more inclusive and suitable for pedestrians.

Opponents were worried about the impact on traffic flows and many retailers were not on board with making the street one-way.

The cost of any change midway through the project is not known.

In a recent Facebook post, Team Dunedin member Lynnette Scott said it was "not too late to reverse this decision before it causes irreversible damage to our core retail precinct".

"The project is expected to take another two years to complete and the above-ground works have only commenced in one of the three blocks," Ms Scott said.

"If elected to council I will be urgently proposing the project is halted and the alternative two-way design is adopted."

The Otago Daily Times sought clarification on whether this was a Team Dunedin position.

Cr Radich said he would not want to pre-determine the outcome of any review.

"However, we certainly want to review the George St proposals, especially in regard to public transport."

A two-way design could be more suitable for public transport, Cr Radich suggested.

An integrated transport strategy was important to the future of Dunedin, he said.

Asked if he envisaged consideration of two-way traffic being part of the review, Cr Radich confirmed he did.

He believed the project was not too far down the track for it to be revised and he doubted this might significantly add to its cost.

Dunedin's 10-year plan has $60 million allocated for central city plan developments, including replacement of underground pipes in the retail quarter.

The Totally Georgeous project which focuses on the above-ground work in George St, is worth $28.2 million.

The ODT has previously asked the council if the road could realistically be made capable of sustaining two-way traffic, should the one-way traffic system did not work out.

Central city plan project director Dr Glen Hazelton said in April this could have imposed an additional cost of between $7 million and $8 million.

That would have put the project well outside its budget constraints.

