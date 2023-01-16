Death followed prison assault, inquest told

A coronial inquiry into the death of Grant Steven Bowden is set to review his treatment while at the Otago Corrections Facility and whether the events that led to the tragedy were preventable. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery (file)

A prisoner who was assaulted while behind bars and suffered a severe head injury died more than a year later, an inquest has heard.

A coronial inquiry into the death of Grant Steven Bowden (47) began at the Dunedin District Court this morning, set to review his treatment while at the Otago Corrections Facility near Milton and whether the events that led to the tragedy were preventable.

The man was assaulted during an incident in the exercise yard on November 3 in 2017 when he smashed his head on concrete.

Mr Bowden was knocked unconscious and suffered seizures before being rushed to hospital.

While medical staff were able to save his life, the extent of the traumatic head injury meant he could breathe unassisted but was unable to swallow food or fluids.

He was discharged from intensive care after 12 days and later transferred to a long-term residential facility in West Auckland.

Forensic pathologist Dr Martin Sage said it was only a pyrrhic victory because of the extremely severe nature of the brain injury.

The outlook for Mr Bowden was described as “dismal”.

He later developed a chest infection and was admitted to Waitakere Hospital where he deteriorated and died of multiple organ system failure on December 27 in 2018.

Dr Sage said there was an “incontrovertible” causal link between the head injury and Mr Bowden’s death.

Nyal Heke (34) pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm GBH with intent to injure and had 15 months added to a lengthy prison term he was already serving.

The sentencing took place in October 2018 – nearly a year after the exercise-yard attack and just a couple of months before Mr Bowden’s death.

The inquiry would view CCTV of the prison incident and body-cam footage from Corrections staff in the aftermath, Coroner Allie Cunninghame said.

Heke, who is still locked up for other crimes, would also give evidence.

His counsel Adriana Pinnock said her client had spoken to staff the day before the violent incident, complaining the man had been trying to pick a fight with him and suggesting he be moved to another unit.

She stressed Heke only struck after Mr Bowden had instigated the fight and thrown punches.

Despite that, Ms Pinnock said he made “no excuses” for his actions and had apologised to the victim’s family.

Heke still had nightmares about the incident, she told the court.

Mr Bowden, who suffered from schizophrenia, had been remanded in custody on burglary charges a couple of weeks before the incident and was initially placed in the at-risk unit at the prison.

He was later moved into a remand unit at his request.

A nurse recorded Mr Bowden as being “anxious, shaky” and said he appeared distressed.

Counsel Owen Jaques read a statement on behalf of Mr Bowden’s family.

“He made up the fabric of the family, he brought us together and at times his behaviour pulled us apart,” he said.

“[It] may have appeared as a tragic and inevitable end to a chaotic existence but he was a truly valued member of the Bowden family.”

Despite his challenges, they said he enriched their lives.

“Ultimately, Grant taught us about unconditional love you have for family,” he said.

The inquest is scheduled to last two weeks.